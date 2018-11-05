Morning Headlines: Trump Hosts Cleveland Rally; Vets Get Free Museum Admission Amid Criticism

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, November 5:

President Trump to host election eve Cleveland rally;

Veterans receive free museum admission amid criticism;

One shot at Franklin Twp. apartment complex, suspect at large;

Survey seeks feedback about state patrol, traffic safety;

Schools get more time to apply for Ohio safety grant funding;

Case Western student shot in Little Italy neighborhood;

Singer-songwriter John Legend headlines early voting rally;

University of Akron closes recreation center, field house due to power outage;

President Donald Trump makes his final midterm election push through the Buckeye State Monday, campaigning in Cleveland. The rally at the I-X Center begins at 3 p.m. with doors opening at noon. Trump most recently visited Ohio for an Oct. 12 rally in Warren County, near Cincinnati, where he boosted the campaigns of Republicans including gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine, U.S. Senate candidate Jim Renacci, and congressman Steve Chabot.

The new National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Ohio won't charge U.S. military veterans admission following public criticism of earlier plans to have them pay entrance fees. The museum in Columbus originally said adult admission was $17, while veterans would pay $12. The decision to charge veterans drew criticism, and officials decided to let them in free. The $82-million museum opened to the public Wednesday.

A suspect is still at large following a shooting just outside Kent. It happened at the Pebblebrook Apartments in Franklin Township Sunday night. Witnesses report the shooter ran from the complex toward the nearby Walmart. Portage County Sheriff David Doak says the victim sustained a shoulder wound. No other details are available.

The State Highway Patrol in Ohio is seeking feedback about which traffic safety issues most concern people and about their interactions with the agency and perceptions of its responsibilities. The patrol said it's collecting anonymous responses through an online public survey accessed through the patrol's website until Dec. 2. The agency said the voluntary survey can be completed in about five minutes.

The state attorney general is giving Ohio public schools more time to apply for their share of $12 million set aside for school safety grants. The original deadline for grant applications was last week, and more than $2.8 million was still unclaimed then. The application deadline is being extended to Nov. 30 to encourage more schools to claim their share of the funding. Schools were eligible to get $5.65 per student, or at least $2,500 per school. The state Legislature allotted that money earlier this year. It can be spent on efforts such as training school resource officers and funding programs to help students struggling with mental health issues.

Case Western Reserve University officials said an undergraduate student was shot in the torso during an attempted carjacking Saturday night. After the shooting, University Circle police exchanged gunfire with two men matching a description from the victim. Authorities say one person was arrested and another one was injured in the shooting in the Little Italy neighborhood. The incidents are under investigation, and school officials said they will be stepping up security around campus.

Ohio native and singer-songwriter John Legend headlined an early voting rally with Democrats in suburban Cincinnati. Legend co-hosted the rally with congressional candidate Aftab Pureval and other Democrats in Norwood on Sunday. Legend addressed the crowd and Pureval and a marching band led hundreds to the nearby Hamilton County Board of Elections to vote. Pureval is challenging GOP incumbent. U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot in southwest Ohio's 1st District

The University of Akron said its student recreation and wellness center, natatorium and Stiles Athletic Field house will remain closed today because of a power outage. All other buildings on campus have power and are operating normally.