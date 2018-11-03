© 2020 WKSU
Small Town, Big Music - The Outsized Influence of Kent, Ohio, on the History of Rock and Roll

WKSU | By Jon Nungesser
Published November 3, 2018 at 7:01 AM EDT
Picture of Jason Prufer (right), picture of book cover (left).
KENT STATE UNIVERSITY PRESS
Jason Prufer (right) has written a new book on the influence of Kent on the history of rock music.

Jason Prufer is the author of Small Town, Big Music - The Outsized Influence of Kent, Ohio, on the History of Rock and Roll.  The book features first-hand stories of big-name musicians traveling through Kent, as well as the local music scene where Joe Walsh, Patrick Carney, Chrissie Hynde, and DEVO refined their crafts. The book is published by the Kent State University Press. 

Prufer also works as a Senior library associate in Kent State University's library.

