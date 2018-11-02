Morning Headlines: $8M to Help Workers, Companies Affected by Opioids; Couple Sues Akron Fright Fest

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, October 2:

$8M to help workers, companies affected by opioids;

Couple sues Akron Fright Fest owner, employees;

Cleveland to build new lakefront pedestrian bridge;

Akron attorney to take legal action after violent arrest went viral;

Board again sidelines Kasich's order on Lake Erie algae;

Tariffs lessen values for American steel, aluminum;

New playground to come to Cleveland Metroparks;

$8M to help workers, companies affected by opioids

Ohio is spending $8 million over the next two years to help employers and unemployed workers overcome problems related to opioid addiction. The Department of Job and Family Services said the agency will use federal Labor Department dollars to help companies that hire people recovering from addiction. The grant will also create an addiction services apprenticeship at community colleges and provide job training and other services to help unemployed workers overcome addictions and find jobs. The money goes to employers and unemployed workers in 16 counties, including Mahoning and Trumbull.

Couple sues Akron Fright Fest owner, employees

An Akron couple is suing the owner and several employees of a Springfield Township R-rated haunted house. The Beacon Journal reports the couple alleged they had been subjected to simulated rape and were phyically injured by actors. They're seeking nearly $50,000 in damages. Akron Fright Fest closed down last week amid similar allegations.

Cleveland to build new pedestrian bridge

Cleveland will be getting a new pedestrian bridge across North Coast Harbor after more than a decade of planning. City council approved borrowing $6 million from the state for the nearly $17 million project. The city will also draw on bonds and seek federal funding. Pedestrians will be able to cross between the Great Lakes Science Center and the William G. Mather Steamship Museum. Construction is set to be completed by 2022.

Akron attorney to take legal action after violent arrest went viral

An Akron attorney plans to take legal action for a violent arrest that went viral. The Facebook video last month showed an Akron officer punching Patrick King more than 30 times. About 10 other officers joined in and stunned King with a tazer. Attorney Eddie Sipplen told The Beacon Journal he'll cite a Court of Appeals opinion that the same two Akron officers violated an Akron woman’s Fourth Amendment rights in 2015. King remains in jail for resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. Police said the excessive force was justified. The city said it's under investigation.

Board again sidelines Kasich's order on Lake Erie algae

A state panel is again delaying Gov. John Kasich's plan to reduce farm fertilizer and manure feeding Lake Erie's sometimes toxic algae blooms. The Ohio Soil and Water Conservation Commission voted Thursday to hold off endorsing the plan until an oversight board sets rules for the proposed regulations. Kasich wants to declare eight watersheds in distress, requiring an estimated 7,000 farms to evaluate their land and make changes to farming practices. Farm groups have voiced concerns that not enough is known about how the plan would be carried out and how much it would cost.

Tariffs lessen values for American steel, aluminum

American steel and aluminum producers have lost value this year, despite tariffs put in place to boost domestic production. Bloomberg reports that shares of every major domestic producer fell this year – and this was the worst October in a decade for U.S. Steel Corp. and the country’s two top aluminum makers. Two Northeast Ohio companies — TimkenSteel and Cleveland-Cliffs — were among the worst performers in the S&P Metals and Mining Industry Index. An industry analyst blames uncertainty in global markets for the major sell-offs.

New playground to come to Cleveland Metroparks

Cleveland Metroparks has announced plans to build a new playground at Edgewater Park. Cleveland.com reports the project includes climbing towers and natural play structures. It’s the latest in a series of improvements at the park - the Edgewater Beach House opened last year. The CEO of local telecom company Everstream donated $250,000 to the project.