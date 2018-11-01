© 2020 WKSU
Cleveland Leaders Say Q Renovations Are Paying Off with All-Star Announcement

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published November 1, 2018 at 5:23 PM EDT
The Quicken Loans Arena
TONY GANZER
Renovations at the Q are expected to be completed by October 2019.

Cuyahoga County leaders say the investment in renovations at Quicken Loans Arena is paying off with the announcement that the National Basketball Association will hold its 2022 All-Star game in Cleveland.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver delivered the news at the arena Thursday. With the midterm election nearing, Silver says no matter what you think about politics on the national level, they work at the local level. 

“In all of my activities around the country in working on arenas and All-Star games the kinds of support we see for our teams in these communities, they wouldn’t happen without bipartisan leadership without cities, counties, and states working together and this is a model example of that happening.”

Officials at the announcement included Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, Congresswoman Marcia Fudge, and Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish. Budish says the event is expected to have an economic impact of $100 million dollars on the region.

“Our city and county will again shine on a national stage and our businesses and residents will reap the rewards.”

The NBA turns 75 in 2022. Cleveland last hosted the NBA All-Star game when the league turned 50 in 1997.

Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
