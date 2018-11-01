© 2020 WKSU
Akron Jewish Community Hosts Interfaith Vigil For Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Victims

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published November 1, 2018 at 10:58 PM EDT
photo of vigil
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
The vigil at the Schultz Campus For Jewish Life in Akron -- part of the Shaw JCC -- began with a lighting of candles for the victims of the Pittsburgh shooting.

Hundreds of people in Akron came together for a vigil last night to remember the victims of last week’s shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

The service opened with a song of prayer, which translates as “The World Is Built From Love.” The speakers at the Schultz Campus for Jewish Life included several religious leaders, who stressed the importance of people in Akron uniting in the wake of the shootings. Rabbi Joshua Brown of Temple Israel said he’s spent the past several days reviewing safety measures.

“We need security, and I promise you our community is better protected today than we were a week ago. But let us be clear: this is not a security problem, this is a moral problem.”

Brown also thanked the community for the interfaith support his congregation has received in the past week. Reflecting that, the service closed with a Quaker hymn, “More Love.”

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
