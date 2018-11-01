Akron Jewish Community Hosts Interfaith Vigil For Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Victims

Hundreds of people in Akron came together for a vigil last night to remember the victims of last week’s shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

The service opened with a song of prayer, which translates as “The World Is Built From Love.” The speakers at the Schultz Campus for Jewish Life included several religious leaders, who stressed the importance of people in Akron uniting in the wake of the shootings. Rabbi Joshua Brown of Temple Israel said he’s spent the past several days reviewing safety measures.

“We need security, and I promise you our community is better protected today than we were a week ago. But let us be clear: this is not a security problem, this is a moral problem.”

Brown also thanked the community for the interfaith support his congregation has received in the past week. Reflecting that, the service closed with a Quaker hymn, “More Love.”