Fans Are Cautiously Optimistic After Cavs Notch First Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers won their first game of the season Tuesday night, 136 – 114 at home against the Atlanta Hawks. Rodney Hood scored a game high 26 points and Tristian Thompson had 11 points, 14 rebounds and four steals.

It's been a tumultuous start for the Cavs, now 1-6, after the team fired Head Coach Tyronn Lue on Sunday.

Some fans at Quicken Loans Arena, like Brandon McCruel, were hopeful about the team's chances this year in a weaker Eastern Conference.

"They just gotta make shots. They don’t have that go-to guy that can just close down the game. They capitalize on their opportunity. I think they still may win about 40 games honestly," McCruel said.

Longtime fan Michelle Harris was also cautiously optimistic. "I don’t think it’s going to be the best season," she said. "But I’m going to hang in there, and I think our boys will too."

Sachin Java thinks the team should take a more radical approach to the season to try to secure a bright future through the NBA Draft.

"It’s going to be a little while before they get back to being a normal team. I do think they should just give up and tank this season so they can get a good draft pick," he said.

After parting ways with Lue earlier this week after an 0-6 start, the Cavs and Larry Drew, who coached the team Tuesday night, are reportedly at odds when it comes to his title.

Drew said he won’t accept the title of interim head coach unless the team restructures his contract and offers him more guarantees.

Before the game Tuesday he said he’s "disappointed" and would return to his role as associate head coach if the Cavs hire another interim coach to lead the team.