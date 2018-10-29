Vigil Planned in Kent For Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Victims

Jewish leaders in Northeast Ohio are reacting to the shootings at a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 people dead over the weekend, with a vigil planned for this afternoon.

Not long after the shootings, when Robin Selinger arrived at Temple Beth Shalom in Hudson, she found flowers left on the front doorstep. She’s cantorial soloist at the temple, and says they’ve received messages of support from Christian and Hindu groups in the wake of the attack at the Tree of Life congregation in Pittsburgh. But Selinger says there is now a sense of vulnerability in Jewish faith communities, especially after a recent report from the Anti-Defamation League.

“The number of anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. has risen in a very worrisome way – more than 50 percent in the last year. So it’s time to start a national dialogue about how the white supremacist is bringing out people with these crazy anti-Semitic views.”

In response to the attack, President Trump said the shooter might have been stopped if armed guards had been inside the temple in Pittsburgh. But Selinger says it’s not financially feasible for many faith communities to have security present every week.

Today’s vigil will take place in front of Kent State’s student center at 5 p.m. and is being organized by Rabbi Michael Ross of Temple Beth Shalom and the Hillel at Kent State, along with Chabad, Students Supporting Israel and AEPi.