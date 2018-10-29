Morning Headlines: Cavs Coach Tyronn Lue is Out, Judge Orders One Trial for Alleged Arsonist

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, October 29:

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue is out;

Judge gives one trial to man accused of killing nine people in Akron;

Sen. Lindsey Graham to campaign for GOP in Ohio;

Lowellville to remove Mahoning River dam;

Man uses pepper spray on officers, police dog in Cleveland;

Browns drop the ball with third-straight loss;

Johnny Manziel finds success in Canadian Football League;

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue is out

Tyronn Lue is out as the coach of the Cavs. The team fired Lue yesterday after an 0-6 start to the season. Lue guided Cleveland to an NBA title in 2016. It was the city’s first pro sports championship in more than 50 years. He also helped the team to four straight NBA Finals. The Cavs named assistant Larry Drew interim head coach.

Judge gives one trial to man accused of killing nine people in Akron

A judge has ruled the man accused of killing nine people in two arsons in Akron will have one trial. A Summit County Common Pleas judge rejected the request for separate trials in a ruling released this past week, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. Attorneys for defendant Stanley Ford argued he should have separate trials for the fatal fires. Two adults died in one fire in 2016. Two adults and five children died in the second last year. Prosecutors have alleged Ford had a "beef" with neighbors in each case. Ford could face the death penalty if convicted. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Sen. Lindsey Graham to campaign for GOP in Ohio

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is coming to Ohio to campaign for GOP candidates in two races in next week’s election. He’s scheduled to be in Cincinnati tomorrow to rally support for Ohio gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine and for incumbent Congressman Steve Chabot. DeWine faces Democrat Rich Cordray in the race for governor. Chabot, who is seeking re-election in Ohio's 1st District race in southwest Ohio, faces Democrat Aftab Pureval.

Lowellville to remove Mahoning River dam

An Ohio village is celebrating the upcoming removal of a dam as part of an economic revitalization effort. Officials in Lowellville plan to remove the cement dam on the Mahoning River to spur business development and the addition of a canoe livery. The Vindicator reports dozens of city and state officials and river enthusiasts attended Friday's ceremony marking the beginning of the removal after five years of planning. The village mayor said hopefully all dams along the river will be removed soon.

Man uses pepper spray on officers, police dog in Cleveland

Police said a man used pepper spray on two officers and a police dog during a struggle in a downtown Cleveland bar. Authorities said a woman flagged down an officer on Friday to report someone broke a glass door inside a church on Public Square. Officers said they spotted a suspect and chased him into a nearby bar. Police said a police sergeant, a patrol officer and a police dog were sprayed before the man was taken into custody. Paramedics were called to the scene, but the injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Browns drop the ball with third-straight loss

The Browns seem to be going backward. Cleveland dropped its third straight game, 33-18 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who shook off a sluggish start and handed the Browns their 25th straight road loss — one shy of the NFL record. Browns coach Hue Jackson called the loss 'disheartening' amid reports he may soon part ways with offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

Johnny Manziel finds success in Canadian Football League

Former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel has his first Canadian Football League victory. The Heisman Trophy winner threw a touchdown pass to help the Montreal Alouettes beat the Toronto Argonauts 40-10 on Sunday.