Cleveland Schools Advised Not to Dispense CBD Oil, Despite Parent Requests

Parents from the Cleveland area are making an unusual request.

They want the Cleveland School District to administer CBD oil to their children during school.

The district has sought counsel from attorney Peter Zawadski. He says three families have made the request so far claiming that CBD oil helps their children with anxiety, stress, and ADHD.

“Parents have presented it as a homeopathic remedy to ADHD type symptoms or behaviors. So, instead of using Ritalin or Adderall a parent would suggest that the school district just administer the CBD oil instead.”

Because of Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Law, Zawadski is advising the schools not to administer the treatment.

The Ohio Pharmacy Board has ruled that since CBD oil is derived from marijuana it must be dispensed by facilities that have been licensed by the state's Medical Marijuana Program.