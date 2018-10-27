© 2020 WKSU
Community
Final_Elevations-05.png
Elevations
Bringing new perspective to science, technology, education and the arts.

From the CIA to Kent State: An Interview With Stephanie D. Smith

WKSU | By Jon Nungesser
Published October 27, 2018 at 5:14 PM EDT
Picture of CIA logo.
Central Intelligence Agency
Stephanie D. Smith spent many years in government working for the U.S. Navy, Department of State, and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).
Picture of Stephanie D. Smith
Credit KENT STATE UNIVERSITY
/
KENT STATE UNIVERSITY
Stephanie D. Smith during her time at the Central Intelligence Agency.

Stephanie D. Smith is an Assistant Professor in the School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Kent State. This follows a 27-year career in government working for the CIA, U.S. Navy, and the Department of State. 

Smith's work has been recognized with several awards including being the recipient of the Distinguished Intelligence Medal, which is awarded exclusively for the performance of outstanding services in the Central Intelligence Agency.

Jon Nungesser
Jon joined the station in September 2012 as a producer. He loves all the things he gets to do at the station; from assisting the news department with stories to meeting the interesting guests on Elevations, every day is a new adventure. 
