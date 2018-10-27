From the CIA to Kent State: An Interview With Stephanie D. Smith

Credit KENT STATE UNIVERSITY / KENT STATE UNIVERSITY Stephanie D. Smith during her time at the Central Intelligence Agency.

Stephanie D. Smith is an Assistant Professor in the School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Kent State. This follows a 27-year career in government working for the CIA, U.S. Navy, and the Department of State.

Smith's work has been recognized with several awards including being the recipient of the Distinguished Intelligence Medal, which is awarded exclusively for the performance of outstanding services in the Central Intelligence Agency.