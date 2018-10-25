Two Akron Zoo Lemurs Lose Battle with Cancer

Akron Zoo visitors may notice a change at one of the exhibits.

The zoo euthanized two black and white ruffed lemurs who had been suffering from terminal cancer.

Vari and Kondra were sisters who had been at the zoo for 26 years. They were born at the Los Angeles Zoo before arriving in Akron in 1992.

Credit The Akron Zoo / The Akron Zoo Vari passed away from cancer at 29

Akron Zoo spokesperson Elena Bell says the veterinary staff made the difficult decision on Saturday, October 20.

“We have been treating them for age related conditions over the past several years. I mean they were geriatric and so they had arthritis and other things like that, but over the last few months they were each diagnosed with a different kind of cancer and unfortunately both cancers were terminal and the medication was no longer effective on them. So we did humanely euthanize them.”

Bell says the median age for lemurs is about 18. Vari and Kondra were 28 and 29. The zoo still has two other subspecies of lemurs for its exhibit.

Since lemurs are endangered species, the zoo will have to wait and see if the Association of Zoos and Aquariums will send more.