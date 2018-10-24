Joy of Voting Returns to Akron With More Events to Encourage Voting

Five Akron groups are using unique events to encourage people to vote. The projects include performances, a mural, parades and other community events and parties.

It’s all part of an initiative started by Seattle’s Citizen University in 2016 called the Joy of Voting.

Program Manager Ben Phillips hopes the projects will make voting and elections more entertaining.

“We’re not based in Akron and us coming in doing a bunch of events, that’s not what this is about. It’s about providing the kind of spark and invitation to local organizations and individuals to get creative and be joyful around elections,” he said.

Joy of Voting is supporting the efforts of groups like Asian Services in Action, Wandering Aesthetics and the Big Love Network.

Each group will receive $3,600.

