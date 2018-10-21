© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Akron Non-Profit Looking to Create a Home, Resources For Homeless Women Veterans

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published October 21, 2018 at 9:45 PM EDT
photo of Cheryl Moorer, Charlotte Cross
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
Sisters Cheryl Moorer (left) and Charlotte Cross founded Women Mentoring Women in 2014, and are now in the process of finding a space to house female veterans. The home will be named Corrist Place, in honor of their Mother.

An Akron non-profit is making some headway in its efforts to help homeless female veterans transition back into society.

The group Women Mentoring Women is currently looking in and around the Firestone Park neighborhood in Akron for a home to transform into a safe place for homeless women veterans.

Founder Charlotte Cross says they’re working with the Summit County Land Bank to find a property, and hope to have it open early next year. She says the goals are to provide a place to live and also a way to start a new life outside of the military.

“We’ll train you and we’ll teach you and we’ll make sure you have a plan and help you to transition from transitional housing into your own.”

Cross' sister, Cheryl Moorer, says they’ll not only house the veterans, but also plan to work with them on job and life skills.

“You have veterans that went in at the age of 18.  They stayed with their parents before that.  They didn’t know anything about paying bills or anything, and then they go in and the military takes care of them.  And then they’re grown when they come out, but they still don’t know what to do.”

The group – which was founded in 2014 -- is in the process of moving into a space at the Waterloo Community Center, and hopes to start offering classes there on job training and life skills before the end of the year.

Tags

Communityhomeless veteransWomen Mentoring Women
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content