Morning Headlines: Polio-Like Disease Suspected in Two Ohio Cases, Visitors Increase in NE Ohio

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, October 18:

Ohio officials suspect polio-like disease in two Ohio cases

Ohio health officials are looking into two suspected cases of a polio-like virus at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital. Cleveland.com reports the hospital had treated two unconfirmed reports of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM). An infection specialist told Cleveland.com they’re waiting for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to confirm the cases. There is one confirmed case of AFM in Ohio this year, but health officials have not released any details on where it occurred. The CDC reports there have been 62 confirmed cases across the country this year — that’s up significantly from last year. AFM is a neurological condition which can cause sudden weakness and even paralysis.

Report finds an increase in visitors in NE Ohio

A new report finds more people are coming to visit Northeast Ohio. The study from Destination Cleveland finds 18-and-a-half million people visited the Cleveland area last year. That’s up more than two percent over the previous year. The study also finds that travel and tourism put almost $9 billion into the local economy, including more than a $1 billion in tax revenue. That’s up more than eight-and-a-half percent over two years. In a statement, Destination Cleveland CEO David Gilbert said, “With more visitors coming to the region year after year, perceptions of Cleveland continue to be changed around the country and the world.”

Springfield investigates alleged simulated rape scenes at haunted house

Springfield police have begun an investigation into accusations of simulated rapes as part of a haunted house. A police spokesman told the Akron Beacon Journal they’ve received a number of inquiries from both the media and residents about what was going on at the Akron Fright Fest haunted house. Meanwhile, the owner of the haunted house told the Beacon Journal he’s fired the fright master and operator and hired a 40-year veteran of the haunted house business to take over operations.

Foundation files lawsuit against ruling that workers aren't to contribute to unions

Months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled government workers can't be required to contribute to labor unions representing them, a group that helped successfully argue that case has filed two related federal lawsuits on behalf of some government employees in Ohio. The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation said they're aimed at enforcing public employees' rights under the ruling. The lawsuits were filed as potential class-action cases against two affiliates of the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees, including the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association. One lawsuit seeks repayment of fees collected from non-union workers. The other challenges a union policy limiting when employees can opt out of paying dues.

Investigation dismisses Cleveland Indians complaint

The Houston Astros claim they didn't cheat — they just didn't want to get cheated. That's their story, and Major League Baseball (MLB) agrees. Following an investigation into two incidents this postseason, MLB said the defending World Series champions were conducting surveillance — not spying — when a credentialed Astros employee was pointing his cellphone into the opposing dugouts during playoff games in Cleveland and Boston. The Indians filed a complaint following Game 3 of the ALDS after the employee was observed aiming his phone into their dugout and taking pictures or video.

Mayfield says recent Browns loss is the worst of his career

Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield describes last week's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers as "the worst" of his career stretching back to college. Mayfield completed less than 50 percent of his passes for only the third time, and he was sacked five times in the 38-14 pounding by the Chargers. But while he's been tough on himself, Mayfield expects to rebound Sunday at Tampa Bay.