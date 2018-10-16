© 2020 WKSU
Community
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Pastor Who Once Supported Issue 1 Changes His Mind

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 16, 2018 at 6:57 AM EDT
photo of Greg Delaney
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Pastor Greg Delaney, who previously supported Issue 1, works to help drug addicts.

An Ohio pastor who was speaking out in support of Issue 1, the state ballot issue that would provide drug users and possessors with treatment instead of jail time, is changing his mind.

Pastor Greg Delaney of Xenia works with drug addicts who are trying to beat the disease and said he had been working for Issue 1. He said he shot an ad for it. But he said he’s learned more about it now and will now oppose it.

“The idea is great. The mechanism is flawed,” he said.

Delaney said the Christian Coalition of America paid him to support Issue 1. Keith Den Hollander is a spokesman for that group.

“He was not paid for his endorsement for the campaign,” he said.

Den Hollander said Delaney was hired to do other work for the group.

A spokesman for the Issue 1 campaign, Dennis Willard, said he’s thankful for faith organizations and faith leaders for their support. 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
