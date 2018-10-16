Morning Headlines: Summit Repeals Panhandling Regulations, Stark Creates Suicide Prevention Plan

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, October 16:

Summit County repeals panhandling regulations;

Stark County creates teen suicide prevention plan;

Akron Police Chief talks about plan to reduce speeding;

Akron City Council scraps plan for jail time for owners with barking dogs;

Cleveland City Council one step closer to implementing airport dropoff/pickup fee;

US Steel, the United Steelworkers announce agreement;

Two men charged will stealing from MAPS Air Museum;

Larry Nance Jr. signs contract extension with Cavaliers;

Cleveland Browns' Joe Schobert out with hamstring injury;

Ohio State to gain back two football players after injuries;

Summit County Council has voted to repeal a law regulating panhandling. The Akron Beacon-Journal reports Council voted unanimously to overturn the five-year-old ordinance. The county’s law prohibited panhandling within 25-feet of an intersection. According to the Beacon Journal, the county executive’s office had warned last month that the ordinance, which applied to nine townships in the county, was unconstitutional.

Stark County officials are turning to a study done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to develop a suicide prevention plan. The Canton Repository reports the plan follows about a half-dozen strategies including creating protective environments, promoting connectedness, teaching coping skills and identifying people at risk.

Akron Police Chief Ken Ball was back before City Council yesterday for a second week of questions about the department’s plans to combat speeding. The Akron Beacon-Journal reports Ball and the head of the department’s traffic bureau told council that while the number of traffic cops has fallen from 72-to-20 over the past 50 years, the population has only dropped by 27 percent. Ball told the Beacon-Journal the budget he and the Mayor have recommended calls for hiring more traffic officers. He said they’re also asking Council to approve the replacement of 20 older hand-held speed guns, but Council has tabled that request to consider an offer of six free radar ticketing guns like the ones now begin used by Norton Police on I-76.

The Akron City Council has scrapped legislation that could have imposed jail time on dog owners whose pets bark loudly. City Council voted last night to follow the recommendation of its Public Safety Committee to not approve legislation calling for the increased penalties. Councilman Russ Neal introduced the legislation, which included increasing nuisance barking to a fourth-degree misdemeanor with a $250 maximum fine and up to 30 days in jail. Councilman Donnie Kammer told Cleveland.com the citywide conversation about loud barking dogs will continue, but says he does not expect legislation coming back to the council any time soon.

Cleveland City Council is one step closer to tacking on a four-dollar surcharge for shuttle and limo drivers taking passengers to and from Hopkins Airport. Cleveland.com reports council approved the second reading of the ordinance yesterday. Council president Kevin Kelley said he want to take another week before the final vote to allow extra time for public comment. The fee would also apply to Uber and Lyft drivers and would go into effect the beginning of next year.

Negotiators for U.S. Steel and the United Steelworkers have announced an agreement on four-year contracts covering thousands of employees around the country. Details were not announced pending ratification meetings, which the union says will take place in coming weeks. U.S. Steel said the contracts cover about 14,000 union-represented employees. The union says its figure of 16,000 workers covered includes members laid off, on sick leave or on disability. Company officials said the contracts cover workers at three plants including one in Lorain.

Two men have been arrested and charged with stealing thousands of dollars of aviation artifacts from the MAPS Air Museum in Green. The two teens were seen on a security cam taking various items during a visit to the museum and stuffing them in a bag. Their disappearance wasn’t noticed right away. A Summit County Sheriff’s spokesman told WEWS-TV that some of the items are irreplaceable.

Larry Nance Jr. said he's staying home. Nance signed a nearly $45 million, four-year contract extension with the Cavs yesterday. The sides had until 6 p.m. Monday to work out terms for the deal or Nance would have become an unrestricted free agent in 2019. Once the agreement was secured, Nance signed his contract in front of Cavs employees on the indoor practice court in Quicken Loans Arena. Nance joined the Cavs midway through last season after he was acquired in a trade from the Los Angeles Lakers. He helped Cleveland reach its fourth straight NBA Finals, and the Cavs view him as one of their core players as they try to stay competitive after LeBron James’ departure for the Lakers.

Cleveland's defense has taken another big hit. A day after giving up 246 yards rushing in their 38-14 loss to the chargres, the Browns learned they may be without Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert for several games because of a hamstring injury. Coach Hue Jackson could not provide a time frame on how long Schobert will be out. Schobert tied for the league lead last season with 177 tackles and is the defense's "quarterback," calling the formations called in by coordinator Gregg Williams.

No. 2 Ohio State expects to get back a couple of key players on a banged-up defense. Coach Urban Meyer says starting defensive end Jonathan Cooper and starting linebacker Malik Harrison will return for the Purdue game Saturday after being in concussion protocol. Despite their 30-14 win over Minnesota, the Buckeyes looked vulnerable on defense last weekend. They allowed 396 yards of offense from a team with a walk-on freshman quarterback.