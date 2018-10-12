Morning Headlines: Trump to Rally in Ohio, Monument to Become First Ohio World Heritage Site

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, October 12:

Trump returning to Ohio to rally Republican voters

President Donald Trump is returning to Ohio to try to boost GOP candidates in a Republican-dominated area. Trump will headline a rally tonight at the Warren County Fairgrounds in Lebanon, northeast of Cincinnati. The county is a GOP stronghold, and Trump won two out of every three votes there in 2016 as he decisively carried Ohio. Congressman Steve Chabot, a Cincinnati Republican whose district encompasses Warren County, is in a hotly contested race with Democrat Aftab Pureval, the Hamilton County clerk of courts. Trump's pick for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate, Rep. Jim Renacci, is in an uphill battle to unseat two-term U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Monument to become first Ohio World Heritage site

An ancient southeast Ohio monument is poised to become the state’s first World Heritage site. Serpent Mound near Chilicothe may join the Great Wall of China, and Stonehenge on the list of the world’s most significant cultural and natural attractions. The serpent shaped mound is one of eight mound complexes built by the Hopewell people that are part of the U.S. Department of the Interior’s application this year to the World Heritage list. Currently around 82,000 people visit the Serpent Mound each year. The study shows being on the World Heritage list could also add more than 12-million in tourist-dollars to the Ohio economy.

Yost labels Akron, Canton as fiscally stressed

Akron, Canton and Alliance are being labeled as fiscally stressed by the Ohio auditor's office. They're among seven cities on Auditor Dave Yost’s financial health indicator report. Akron is on the list for the third year in a row, based on factors including debt level, general revenue and the condition of assets. The report also found more than 100 cities are spending more than they’re taking in.

Aultman Hospital makes agreement with Akron Children's Hospital

Aultman Hospital in Canton has signed an agreement with Akron Children’s Hospital to operate its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The Beacon Journal reports that the deal is still subject to approval by the Aultman Board of Directors. Akron Children’s has operated the pediatric inpatient unit at Aultman for the past decade and both systems are praising the expanded partnership. Akron Children’s will also open a new Health Center this spring on Aultman’s North Canton campus.

Brown's campaign fundraising efforts break record in U.S. Senate race

This year’s U.S. Senate race is making headlines because the amount of money flowing into candidates coffers. The Columbus Dispatch reports that Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown’s fundraising efforts have set a record for Ohio. Brown has raised around $27.1 million is his bid to retain his seat against Republican challenger Jim Renacci. Campaign finance reports are due Monday, and Renacci has not released his fundraising figures yet, but as of June, the Republican’s war chest held $6.2 million - including $4 million of his own money.