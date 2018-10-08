Morning Headlines: Officer Who Shot Tamir Rice Gets New Job; Trump to Campaign In Ohio This Week

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, October 8:

Officer who fatally shot Tamir Rice gets new police job

The former Cleveland police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice has been hired by a police department in a small Ohio village. Bellaire's police chief confirmed Friday he hired Timothy Loehmann as a part-time officer. Richard Flanagan said Loehmann was never charged in Tamir's death and deserves a second chance. Bellaire is a village of about 4,000 along the Ohio River. Tamir, who was black, was playing with a pellet gun outside a recreation center in 2014 when he was shot by Loehmann, who is white. A grand jury declined to indict Loehmann. He was fired last year after it was discovered he was previously deemed "unfit for duty."

Trump to campaign in Ohio ahead of midterms

President Donald Trump is scheduled to make another midterm campaign appearance in Ohio. Trump will hold a rally Friday night at the Warren County Fairgrounds in the southwest Ohio city of Lebanon. His campaign says Trump will discuss the "booming" U.S. economy and historically low unemployment numbers. He's also expected to stump for Ohio's Republican House and Senate candidates as the GOP tries to maintain its majorities in Congress. Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci faces an uphill battle in his Senate race against two-term Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown.

California Sen. Harris cites Kavanaugh 'sham' in vote pitch

California Sen. Kamala Harris urged Democrats in Ohio on Sunday to channel their emotions about the confirmation process involving Brett Kavanaugh into ousting elected Republicans this fall. Rallying more than 1,000 of the party faithful at the Ohio Democratic Party's fall fundraising dinner, Harris said the confirmation process that prompted her to walk out at one point of the Senate Judiciary Committee was "a sham and a disgrace." The 53-year-old Harris, who's weighing a 2020 presidential bid, visited the closely divided swing state as fellow Democrats hope the year's political climate will break in their favor. Republicans control every branch of Ohio state government.

Ohio governor candidates to meet in Cleveland for 3rd debate

The state's major party governor candidates are ready to meet in Cleveland for their final debate. The faceoff between Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray, the former federal consumer watchdog, is tonight at Cleveland State University. Cordray and DeWine are in a tight race to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. John Kasich next month. It's one of the hardest fought and most expensive governor's races in the country. The candidates' last two debates have been pointed exchanges heavy on policy differences and challenging each other's records in office. Tune in to tonight’s debate live on WKSU beginning at 7 p.m. or at wksu.org.

No Columbus Day in Columbus: City to honor veterans instead

The largest city named for Christopher Columbus has called off its observance of the divisive holiday that honors the explorer, making a savvy move to tie the switch to a politically safe demographic: veterans. Ohio's capital city will be open for business today. City offices will close instead on Veterans Day, which falls on Nov. 12 this year. An attempt in Akron to rename the holiday grew ugly last year, dividing the all-Democratic city council along racial lines. Five black members voted to rename the holiday and eight white members voted not to, keeping the holiday in place.

Court expert says federal opioid lawsuit should move forward

A court-appointed expert in a case with national implications for addressing the opioid epidemic is recommending that a pivotal lawsuit move forward. Drug makers, distributors and pharmacies had argued that a lawsuit filed by Summit County should be dismissed. The case is among more than 1,000 cases filed by local and state governments against the industry in federal courts. They have been consolidated under U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland. He is pushing the companies and governments to reach a settlement, but also has scheduled trials for the case from Summit County and some other places for next year. They would serve as test cases for rulings in other lawsuits. Polster has given the parties two weeks to object to a special master's report.