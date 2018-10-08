Medina County Certified as a Community Wildlife Habitat

The National Wildlife Federation has certified Medina County as a “Community Wildlife Habitat.”

Wildlife Federation regional manager Manja Holland says the Community Wildlife program requires applicants to either create or restore a wildlife habitat and offer educational programs and outreach. Habitats are often found at schools, churches, and public parks. Points are awarded for each area certified as a habitat. Medina County earned the certificate by accumulating 1,000 points.

Holland says there are four basic elements that every Community Wildlife Habitat must have.

"The essential elements are providing food, water, shelter, places to raise young, and following some sustainable practices. So, those are the key elements and we don’t define what the food is. It sort of depends on what the species of interest are.”

Besides the common species we know like raccoons, deer and birds, Holland says there is a need to grow the population of pollinators.

Medina County's certification lasts for two years and then it has to apply for renewal. The county plans to celebrate the certification October 21 from 2 to 4 PM at Buffalo Creek Retreat in Seville, Ohio.