Akron May Add Tools Meant to Slow Down Speeding Traffic

Akron City Council members are considering a request from the city for 10 new speed control guns.

The request was for $18,000 to buy the guns, which would be placed in cruisers so officers can monitor speed even while driving past a vehicle.

Ben Hier lives in Highland Square near Portage Path Community Learning Center, where an unmanned traffic camera is placed during the week. He says he’d prefer the presence of an actual police officer.

“If they had cops hitting radar, it would probably significantly drop the amount of speeding that does go on.”

But Dakota Perrine, who also lives in the neighborhood, says traffic cameras have made speeding a rare occurrence around the school.

“It looks about the speed limit over there. Especially during school hours. People go about 20 [or] 25.”

City Councilman Rich Swirsky is on the Public Safety Committee and says, ahead of next Monday’s meeting, councilmembers will be discussing whether to accept the city’s choice of vendor for the radar guns, or exploring if there are other options available.