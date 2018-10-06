Keeping the Peace In Conflict Zones

Credit KENT STATE UNIVERSITY / KENT STATE UNIVERSITY Prior to coming to Kent State, Koopman worked for a year as a researcher at the University of Tampere in Finland.

Sara Koopman, Ph.D. is an Assistant Professor in School of Peace and Conflict Studies at Kent State University.

Much of her research is on civilian peacekeeping. This is a growing strategy in conflict zones where international civilians who are less at-risk escort local peace activists who are under threat. Koopman's ongoing research is with accompaniers specifically in Colombia, the country with the largest number of these civilian peacekeeping organizations.