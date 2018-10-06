© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community
Final_Elevations-05.png
Elevations
Bringing new perspective to science, technology, education and the arts.

Keeping the Peace In Conflict Zones

WKSU | By Jon Nungesser
Published October 6, 2018 at 4:48 PM EDT
A picture of a women mediators for peace in the Putumayo region of Colombia.
University of Tampere
Women mediators for peace in the Putumayo region of Colombia.
Picture of Sara Koopman, Ph.D.
Credit KENT STATE UNIVERSITY
/
KENT STATE UNIVERSITY
Prior to coming to Kent State, Koopman worked for a year as a researcher at the University of Tampere in Finland.

Sara Koopman, Ph.D. is an Assistant Professor in School of Peace and Conflict Studies at Kent State University.

Much of her research is on civilian peacekeeping. This is a growing strategy in conflict zones where international civilians who are less at-risk escort local peace activists who are under threat. Koopman's ongoing research is with accompaniers specifically in Colombia, the country with the largest number of these civilian peacekeeping organizations.

Tags

CommunityElevationsSara KoopmanPeace StudiesKent State
Jon Nungesser
Jon joined the station in September 2012 as a producer. He loves all the things he gets to do at the station; from assisting the news department with stories to meeting the interesting guests on Elevations, every day is a new adventure. 
See stories by Jon Nungesser
Related Content