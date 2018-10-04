© 2020 WKSU
Community
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Governor's Race On Pace To Be the Most Expensive in State History

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 4, 2018 at 12:47 PM EDT
Money
SHUTTERSTOCK.COM

The latest fundraising numbers show this year’s race for Governor is going to be the most expensive in the state’s history.

The latest fundraising numbers show this year's race for Governor is going to be the most expensive in the state's history. 

The most recent fundraising filing with the Secretary of State shows Republican Mike DeWine has raised a total of more than $24 million while Democrat Richard Cordray has nearly $14 million in his campaign war chest. That’s more than $38 million combined.

And it’s $8 million more than was raised in 2010 when Republican John Kasich beat incumbent Democrat Ted Strickland. DeWine raised $1.9 million in September while Cordray raised $2.6 million last month. But the huge fundraising numbers weren’t mirrored in minor party gubernatorial contests.

The Libertarian Party’s Travis Irvine raised more than $9600 while Green Party candidate Constance Gadell-Newton raised just short of $1800.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
