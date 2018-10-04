Governor's Race On Pace To Be the Most Expensive in State History

The latest fundraising numbers show this year’s race for Governor is going to be the most expensive in the state’s history.

The most recent fundraising filing with the Secretary of State shows Republican Mike DeWine has raised a total of more than $24 million while Democrat Richard Cordray has nearly $14 million in his campaign war chest. That’s more than $38 million combined.

And it’s $8 million more than was raised in 2010 when Republican John Kasich beat incumbent Democrat Ted Strickland. DeWine raised $1.9 million in September while Cordray raised $2.6 million last month. But the huge fundraising numbers weren’t mirrored in minor party gubernatorial contests.

The Libertarian Party’s Travis Irvine raised more than $9600 while Green Party candidate Constance Gadell-Newton raised just short of $1800.