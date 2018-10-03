Morning Headlines: 19 Alleged Gang Members Charged; Eastlake Grower Expects Medical Pot Soon

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, October 3:

19 alleged gang members charged;

Eastle grower expects medical pot ready in December;

Thousands to gather for On the Table Greater Akron;

Future of Channel 8 remains unknown;

Cleveland moves forward with lakeshore developments;

JumpStart to open office in Canton;

19 alleged gang members charged

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has announced federal racketeering charges against 19 alleged gang members in Ohio in a conspiracy involving murder, attempted murder and drug trafficking. Sessions said the 19 men are associated with a local branch of the Crips gang in Columbus. Authorities said 15 of the men are already in custody, including eight in state or federal prison. Investigators said some defendants orchestrated crimes by phone from prison. Five murders happened between 2012 and 2016. Sessions used the indictment to promote an anti-violent crime program launched under President George W. Bush. Sessions revived the program, known as Project Safe Neighborhoods, last year as part of the Trump administration's tough-on-crime agency.

Eastlake grower expects medical pot ready in December

A Cleveland-area business has become Ohio’s largest grower of marijuana. Eastlake-based Buckeye Relief is the first large marijuana cultivator granted permission by the state to begin growing pot for Ohio's fledgling medical marijuana industry. Buckeye Relief plans to sell its first harvested buds to the small number of dispensaries that are expected to have opened by December. Ohio missed its Sept. 8 deadline for having medical marijuana available, officials think the program should be operational by the end of the year. Ohio is among 30 states that now have some form of legalized marijuana.

Thousands to gather for On the Table Greater Akron

Thousands of Summit and Medina County residents will gather across the region today to discuss pressing community needs. Over 600 conversations for On the Table Greater Akron will take place throughout the day in various locations, ranging from Quaker Square to Akron-Summit County Public Library branches. This year, the conversations will be limited to five topics including education, poverty and youth development.

Future of Channel 8 remains unknown

The future of a legacy Cleveland broadcaster is up in the air. Cleveland.com reports that a deal by Sinclair Broadcast Group to buy WJW Channel 8 has fallen through. The Fox affiliate was part of Sinclair’s bid to acquire 43 Tribune Media stations. An FCC ruling against the deal and subsequent appeals have left Fox 8’s future uncertain. WJW has had more owners than any other Cleveland station, most recently Tribune which bought channel 8 in 2013.

Cleveland moves forward with lakeshore developments

Cleveland City Council is moving forward with a plan to develop the downtown lakeshore. Council has approved funding for a study to test the integrity of the bulkheads, docks, and retaining walls. Plans are in place for a lakeside development that includes more than 1,000 apartments, offices, a hotel, shops, restaurants, and recreation areas. A small apartment building is under construction currently just north of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

JumpStart to open office in Canton

A Cleveland-based business developer is expanding to Canton. The Canton Repository reports that JumpStart is opening what it calls an innovation district in Canton to help tech startups get off the ground. The startup initiative is part of Canton’s Downtown Redevelopment District that provides tax breaks to property owners. JumpStart will open an office in downtown Canton and hire a business consultant for the district with state and private funding. Canton is partnering with Agile Networks to create a high-speed broadband network as part of the "innovation district."