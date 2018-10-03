© 2020 WKSU
Alleged Victim Wants More Time to File Sex Abuse Claims

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published October 3, 2018 at 5:30 PM EDT
photo of Brian Garrett
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Brian Garrett says he does not have faith in the university's investigation into Dr. Richard Strauss.

A man who says he was abused by former Ohio State University doctor Richard Strauss in the 1990s wants state lawmakers to get rid of the time limit to file legal claims of sexual abuse.

Brian Garrett says he wants a credible investigation into his case and hundreds of others making similar claims against Strauss, who died in 2005. But Garrett said the statute of limitations expired two years after the abuse so he is pushing for Ohio lawmakers to waive that time limit for filing legal action.

“All of the lawmakers that I know, Democrat or Republican, all are good people and will do the right thing. But in my opinion, if the lawmakers don’t step up and open up the statute of limitations, then they are complicit,” he said.

An Ohio State spokesman declined to comment on the proposed legislative effort. But the school has opened an investigation into the matter. Garrett said he doesn’t have faith in that because it lacks transparency and credibility.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles
