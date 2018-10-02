Morning Headlines: Myers Industries to Stay in Akron; Akron Council Backs off Barking Dog Proposal

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, October 2:

Akron Council eases off on jail time for barking dogs proposal

Akron City Council is backing off on a proposed ordinance that would jail dog owners if their dogs bark excessively. Toughening penalties for barking dogs was originally proposed by Councilman Russ Neal, who proposed increasing penalties to include a possible month in jail. During a special council meeting Monday, councilwoman Tara Samples said she has heard from animal rescue organizations that they fear people will begin dumping their dogs rather than face tougher penalties. Akron residents will have a chance to voice their opinions at a meeting next Monday. Council will ask the city Law Department to come up with other options.

Myers Industries to stay in Akron

An Akron manufacturer that last month said it was moving to Cleveland has now decided to stay put. The Beacon Journal reports that Myers Industries has scuttled plans to move to a lakefront office tower near Browns stadium. In a statement, the company cites “higher costs than anticipated.” The move would have taken around 120 jobs out of Akron, which now will remain.

Dewine, Cordray spar, but align against right-to-work

Ohio's major party governor candidates both said Monday that they'd veto right-to-work legislation and foster a civil, bipartisan spirit in Ohio government. And that's about where the agreements ended between Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray, the former federal consumer watchdog, during their second televised debate. DeWine said he would veto right-to-work legislation requiring public employee unions to get annual permission from workers to withhold dues from paychecks. Cordray said he'd also block such a bill, but said he disagrees with DeWine's stance that such a proposal should be put to voters as a ballot issue. Despite pointed jabs during both debates and in their television ads, the candidates pledged to work across political lines to get things done for Ohio — and they said civility is important. The next debate is Monday at Cleveland State University.

State seeks 2019 nominations for 'Great Ohioans'

A state board and foundation are seeking nominations for the 2019 class of "Great Ohioans." The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board and Capitol Square Foundation say the award recognizes special Ohioans who have played a significant role in an event, or series of events, of lasting significance in world, American or Ohio history. Nominees must have been born in Ohio or lived in the state for at least five years. The commemorated event in which a nominee participated must have happened at least 25 years previously. The groups say all Ohioans are encouraged to participate in the nomination process. The categories for nominations include government, military and public service as well as areas such as communications, education, sports, and entertainment, among others.

Sessions to discuss updated Bush era crime-fighting plan

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is providing an update on a Bush era crime-fighting strategy that emphasizes aggressive prosecution of gun and gang crimes. Sessions has planned a trip to Columbus Tuesday to talk about the program known as Project Safe Neighborhoods. The attorney general revived the nearly two-decade-old program last year as part of the Trump administration's tough-on-crime agenda. Part of the initiative focuses on sending certain gun crimes to federal court, where they carry longer sentences. Congress eliminated funding for an earlier version of the program, as some groups expressed concern that it focused too heavily on common criminals as opposed to major players. Justice Department officials have said they drew from lessons learned since the program's 2001 launch.

First responders' valor recognized at Cincinnati ceremony

Hundreds of people applauded Monday as police officers and civilians who helped save lives during a gunman's deadly downtown Cincinnati attack were recognized for valor and distinguished service. Police killed the gunman inside the Fifth Third building's lobby along Fountain Square Sept. 6. He had killed three civilians and wounded two more. Among the officers who opened fire on the gunman was Jennifer Chilton, who received a valor award. Police Chief Eliot Isaac said some 200 people were involved in the response, including dispatchers, call-takers and officers who swept the building, controlled traffic and helped the victims. A bank security guard, Jared Draham, and a bank employee, Thomas Ritter, were honored for their bravery in efforts to save lives.