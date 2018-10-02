© 2020 WKSU
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Democrats Get on Board for Statewide Bus Tour

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published October 2, 2018 at 10:47 PM EDT
photo of Rich Cordray in front of campaign bus
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Rich Cordray and other statewide Democratic candidates stand in front of the new campaign bus.

The Democratic candidates at the top of the fall ballot are hitting the road for a bus tour of Ohio. The candidates say their platform is a universal message that will connect to more than just liberal voters.

The bus has four campaign promises written on the side: “affordable health care, quality education, good paying jobs, leaders you can trust.”

Democratic Party Chair David Pepper says the message from gubernatorial nominee Rich Cordray and down the slate connects with independent voters and even moderate Republicans.

“Those messages which we will be taking to every county in the state are ones that will resonate everywhere. Every one of these kitchen table issues are ones people really do care about,” Pepper said.

Republican gubernatorial nominee Mike DeWine’s spokesperson said Cordray and the Democratic ticket keep focusing on their opposition to other’s policies without laying out their own, calling the tour a “road trip of grievances.”

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
