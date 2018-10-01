First People of Akron and Summit County Remembered and Celebrated

The traditional clothing, music and dance of the first people of America were a part of the third annual “Walk of The Portage Path” Monday in Akron.

Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU / WKSU Visiting Northern Cheyenne students put on a traditional dance exhibition

The march, along Portage Path from Highland Square to the Perkins Mansion, drew several hundred participants. It is the concluding event of a four-day celebration of the First-People of Akron and Summit County. The Portage Path Collaborative—including the Summit County Historical Society—puts it on each year.

Dave Lieberth is an organizer. “The whole point of our doing the Portage Path Collaborative is to provide education to the students and the public about the original people who lived here. We’ve had land occupied here for as long as ten thousand years. And we know that the Portage Path is one of the oldest landmarks on the North American landscape.”

Other collaborators include the Lippman School, the Portage Path Community Learning Center, and the Montana Northern Cheyenne Nation.