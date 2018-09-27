Share Your Views on Ohio's Economy with Your Voice Ohio

Ohio has lost about 367,000 goods-producing jobs since 2000, which were mostly held by citizens with a high school education. Automation can seem like a real threat, for 80 percent of the Ohio population without a college degree.

How are you thinking about artificial intelligence and automation?



How could it affect your community?





We invite you to share your thoughts at our upcoming meetings, where we'll explore the economy, jobs, and what makes Ohio vibrant. Registration is free, and refreshments will be provided.



Events are planned in the following northeast Ohio communities:





Warren: Sunday, September 30, 1:00 pm. RSVP

Akron: Monday, October 1, 6:00 pm. RSVP

Stow: Tuesday, October 2, 6:00 pm. RSVP

Cleveland: Wednesday, October 3, 6:00 pm. RSVP

Euclid: Thursday, October 4, 6:00 pm. RSVP



For more information and to register for the community meetings, register at www.yourvoiceohio.org/events



