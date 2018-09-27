© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Runners Ready for Akron Marathon, but are Drivers?

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published September 27, 2018 at 5:13 PM EDT
akron_marathon_sign__.jpg
ANDREW MEYER
/
WKSU
Runners will follow the blue line around Akron on Saturday, Sept. 29 for the 16th Akron Marathon.

Thousands are expected in downtown Akron this weekend for the 16th running of the Akron Marathon. Activities kick off Friday evening at 6:30 with the Kids Fun Run at Lock 3. The Marathon begins at 7:00 Saturday morning on High Street near University Avenue. 

 

The 26 mile course winds its way through North Hill back downtown by the University of Akron through Firestone Park then over to the westside. The course brings runners back downtown for the homestretch where they'll take their last lap around the diamond in Canal Park. 

 

Parts of High Street and Main Street will be shut down beginning Friday night.

A map of the race course is below.   

Loading...

Tags

CommunityAkron Marathonthe blue lineDowntown Akron
Sarah Taylor
A Northeast Ohio native, Sarah Taylor graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she worked at her first NPR station, WMUB. She began her professional career at WCKY-AM in Cincinnati and spent two decades in television news, the bulk of them at WKBN in Youngstown (as Sarah Eisler). For the past three years, Sarah has taught a variety of courses in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Kent State, where she is also pursuing a Master’s degree. Sarah and her husband Scott, have two children. They live in Tallmadge.
See stories by Sarah Taylor