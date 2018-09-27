Runners Ready for Akron Marathon, but are Drivers?

Thousands are expected in downtown Akron this weekend for the 16th running of the Akron Marathon. Activities kick off Friday evening at 6:30 with the Kids Fun Run at Lock 3. The Marathon begins at 7:00 Saturday morning on High Street near University Avenue.

The 26 mile course winds its way through North Hill back downtown by the University of Akron through Firestone Park then over to the westside. The course brings runners back downtown for the homestretch where they'll take their last lap around the diamond in Canal Park.

Parts of High Street and Main Street will be shut down beginning Friday night.

A map of the race course is below.