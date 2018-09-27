Morning Headlines: Dioceses to Release Names of Removed Priests; Police Union Shames DeWine

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 27:

Dioceses to release names of removed priests accused of sexual misconduct;

Police union shames DeWine on bullet proof vests;

Gonzalez open to debate for 16th congressional seat;

Former Flying J president sentenced to prison;

Dioceses to release names of removed priests accused of sexual misconduct

Three of Ohio's six Roman Catholic dioceses now say they will release new lists of priests who have been removed from parishes because of sexual abuse and misconduct allegations. The Catholic Diocese of Columbus said Wednesday it would release a list in the next few months that will include the names of clergy who have been credibly accused of abuse, whether they are living or dead. The announcement comes a day after the Steubenville diocese said it will make public the names of abusive priests by the end of October and several weeks after the Youngstown diocese made a similar announcement. This all comes in the wake of a lengthy Pennsylvania grand jury report that listed the names of more than 300 priests and outlined the details of sexual abuse allegations.

Police union shames DeWine on bullet proof vests

Ohio's largest police union wants Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine to stop distributing campaign fliers and ads in his bid for Ohio’s Governor in which he wears the seal of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The Fraternal Order of Police called DeWine's use of the emblem "shameful" given his office's failure to replace over 50 expired BCI bulletproof vests. In June, a union grievance was filed over the outdated body armor, which has since been replaced. DeWine appears in a navy blue jacket with the BCI seal in a TV spot and printed campaign literature. His campaign spokesman responded that Ohio voters twice elected DeWine attorney general. DeWine faces Democrat Richard Cordray in November.

Gonzalez open to debate for 16th congressional seat

The Republican running for the open 16th Congressional district seat, former Ohio State football player Anthony Gonzalez, said he's open to a debate with his Democratic opponent Susan Moran Palmer. Cleveland.com reports that Gonzalez said if asked he'd be willing to hold a debate at the City Club of Cleveland. Palmer has pitched the idea of debating Gonzalez in each of the six counties that make up the 16th congressional district, but so far Gonzalez has not agreed. Gonzalez and Palmer are running to fill the congressional seat vacated by Republican Representative Jim Renacci, who is running for U.S. Senate. Gonzalez is heavily favored to win the largely Republican district.

Former Flying J president sentenced to prison

The former president of Flying J, the country’s largest fuel retailer, has been sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison and fined $750,000 in a scheme to defraud trucking companies. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports U.S. District Judge Curtis Collier sentenced former Pilot Flying J President Mark Hazelwood to Wednesday. Hazelwood was convicted this year of conspiracy, wire fraud and witness tampering. The jury heard secret recordings of Hazelwood using racial slurs and profanely criticizing his board of directors and his boss's football team and fans. Pilot Flying J is controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. The Haslams haven't been charged with any wrongdoing.