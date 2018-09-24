© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Kenmore Unveils Next Steps In Its Revitalization Plan

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published September 24, 2018 at 10:04 AM EDT
photo of Greg Milo, Marissa Little, Tina Boyes
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
Tina Boyes (center), director of the Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance, put together 'Boulevard Bikes + Brews' to showcase the the bikability of the area, and it included a ride led by Marissa Little and 'Kenmore Grass Man' Greg Milo.

Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood hosted “Boulevard, Bikes + Brews” over the weekend, an event designed to showcase the area’s revitalization, as well as what’s in store for the future.

The event was centered on newly repaved Kenmore Boulevard and how it can connect residents to the rest of the city. The road now has protected bike lanes, parallel parking and a traffic pattern that’s much more pedestrian friendly, according to Andrew Overbeck. He’s with MKSK, a Columbus-based urban planning firm that’s been working with the Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance on how to improve the area. He says residents -- and visitors – say one of the next steps is to add more restaurants.

“People come to the comic book shop from far away. People come to Lay’s Guitar [Shop] from a distance. If they wanted to get a cup of coffee or get something to eat or drink -- before or after an event at the Rialto [Theater] – there’s nowhere for them to really do that.”

Overbeck says Kenmore should also explore adding a farmer’s market and more public spaces. Saturday’s event took place in one of those spaces -- a small lot that’s been turned into a small garden by business owner Todd Ederer. Part of the land is owned by the city, and tonight City Council will vote on whether to sell it to Ederer under the “Lot For a Little” program.

Tags

CommunityKenmore BoulevardKenmoreAndrew Overbeck
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content