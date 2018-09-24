Kenmore Unveils Next Steps In Its Revitalization Plan

Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood hosted “Boulevard, Bikes + Brews” over the weekend, an event designed to showcase the area’s revitalization, as well as what’s in store for the future.

The event was centered on newly repaved Kenmore Boulevard and how it can connect residents to the rest of the city. The road now has protected bike lanes, parallel parking and a traffic pattern that’s much more pedestrian friendly, according to Andrew Overbeck. He’s with MKSK, a Columbus-based urban planning firm that’s been working with the Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance on how to improve the area. He says residents -- and visitors – say one of the next steps is to add more restaurants.

“People come to the comic book shop from far away. People come to Lay’s Guitar [Shop] from a distance. If they wanted to get a cup of coffee or get something to eat or drink -- before or after an event at the Rialto [Theater] – there’s nowhere for them to really do that.”

Overbeck says Kenmore should also explore adding a farmer’s market and more public spaces. Saturday’s event took place in one of those spaces -- a small lot that’s been turned into a small garden by business owner Todd Ederer. Part of the land is owned by the city, and tonight City Council will vote on whether to sell it to Ederer under the “Lot For a Little” program.