Too Many Dogs, Not Enough Space

The Stark County dog shelter has had enough space this year for all the animals in its care. That means, so far, no euthanizations related to space limitations. But it’s a full-house right now that needs to be cleared this week so renovations can begin.

The shelter in Canton currently can hold about three-dozen dogs and is at capacity. This week, construction begins on updating and expanding the facility, which means the animals are moving to a smaller, temporary space behind the main building until February. Dog Warden Jon Barber says that’s just one of the reasons they’re facing some tough decisions.

“We’re trying to hold dogs longer to give them an opportunity to be adopted. We’re reaching out to rescues. We’re reaching out to other areas trying to find these dogs homes. So as soon as one’s adopted – soon as we have one leave here – they’re pulling in the back, into the garage, with another dog on-board. And just switching spots.”

In Stark County, they have more than a dozen dogs who are spayed or neutered, microchipped -- and awaiting a new home.

The shelter is at 1801 Mahoning Road NE in Canton, and can be reached by phone (330-451-2343) or on Facebook.