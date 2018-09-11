Morning Headlines: DeWine Opposes Issue 1; 18 Businesses Pull Out of Beer Trail

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, September 11:

DeWine opposes Issue 1 on fall ballot;

Cleveland Clininc Children's to open first outpatient facility;

August state gambling revenue up from last year;

18 businesses pull out of beer trail after derogatory social media post;

Black sorority members sue restaurant after police called;

Fallen tree kills woman, injures father;

Virginia fighter jets to fly to Ohio amid Hurricane Florence;

DeWine opposes Issue 1 on fall ballot

The Republican candidate for Ohio governor says a November ballot issue aimed at reducing sentences for many drug crimes would make the state's drug epidemic much worse. Attorney General Mike DeWine said Monday that Issue 1 could erase the progress Ohio has made against the deadly opioid crisis. The constitutional amendment would reduce felony offenses for buying and using a host of drugs, including fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and LSD, to misdemeanor offenses. Jail time couldn't be imposed until the third offense. DeWine’s Democratic opponent, Richard Cordray, backs Issue 1. Cordray says drug dealers need to serve long prison sentences, but he says Ohio should do more to get low-level drug offenders substance abuse treatment instead of putting them in prison.

Cleveland Clininc Children's to open first outpatient facility

Cleveland Clinic Children’s will be opening its first freestanding outpatient center later this month. The $28-million facility near the Clinic's main campus on Euclid Avenue will include services like cancer care, pediatric allergy, physical rehabilitation and diabetes care. There will also be a retail pharmacy. A ribbon cutting ceremony is Friday.

August Ohio casino revenue up from last year

Revenue at Ohio’s casinos and racinos in August increased 8 percent over the same month last year. Total gambling revenue for the month was nearly $158 million. Hard Rock Rocksino in Northfield led the state by bringing in $21 million. JACK Thistledown in North Randall saw revenues increase 14 percent from August 2017. JACK Cleveland Casino had its best August since 2014. Its $17 million in revenue was up 4 percent.

18 businesses pull out of beer trail after derogatory social media post

A new craft beer trail in Stark County is losing support after its organizer published a derogatory social media post. Lunar Cow Publishing of New Franklin posted a meme on the Passport Brew Tour Facebook page that listed reasons “Why Beer is Better than a Woman." The Beacon Journal reports that as of last night, 18 breweries have pulled their participation. Lunar Cow has apologized. It's unclear whether the beer trail will continue.

Black sorority members sue restaurant after police called

Members of a black sorority who say a Beachwood restaurant discriminated against them by calling police are suing the business. Members of the Greater Cleveland Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta allege restaurant managers at Bahama Breeze lied to police that the group threatened to leave without paying their checks. The lawsuit says several members of the group had to show receipts to leave even though most hadn't been served or received their checks.

Fallen tree kills woman, injures father in Canton

An 18-year-old Canton woman was killed and her father injured when rain and wind toppled a tree onto their car. The Canton Repository reports Sydney Keptach died Monday. She graduated this year from GlenOak High School and was attending the University of Mount Union. Her father, 48-year-old Brian Kleptach was hospitalized.

Virginia fighter jets to fly to Ohio amid Hurricane Florence

The U.S. Air Force and the Air National Guard are moving jets from Virginia's coast to Ohio as Hurricane Florence careens toward the Eastern Seaboard. Officials in Virginia said F-22 Raptors and T-38 Talon training jets will begin flying out today. They'll be headed for Rickenbacker Air Base in central Ohio. The Virginia base can withstand hurricane force winds, but officials say there's no reason to risk damage to the fleet of advanced F-22 fighter jets. About 100 personnel will travel to Ohio to support the jets.