Local Students Mark 9/11 Anniversary at Pennsylvania Memorial

An Akron area eighth grader traveled to Pennsylvania with other local students to mark the anniversary of 9/11 at the memorial where Flight 93 crashed in Shanksville.

Max Winslow helped raise money for the memorial as part of the Akron-based HALO, or Hope Always Lives On, Foundation.

“For me it’s awe-inspiring. I mean, just coming here to see what has become of 40 strangers coming together and taking a stand for America.”

Max has been active with HALO since attending the organization’s leadership retreat as a sixth grader.

HALO raised funds for the Tower of Voices memorial, which features 40 chimes representing the victims who died on Flight 93 September 11, 2001. The Tower stands 93 feet tall.