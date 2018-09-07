Morning Headlines: Indians Temporarily Remove Wahoo Logo, Norton Police to Ticket Speeders on I-76

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 7:

Indians remove Chief Wahoo logo from uniforms;

Norton police to ticket speeders on I-76;

Report finds Portage County Sheriff's Office employees improperly tallied funds;

Renacci to speak at Akron Press Club ahead of November election;

The Cleveland Indians have removed the Chief Wahoo logo from the sleeve of their uniforms for a four-game series in Toronto. The decision to nix the logo was partially driven by a failed legal challenge against the team when it played in Toronto during the 2016 A.L. Championship Series — a lawsuit was filed to have the logo and team name banned from Canadian TV. A judge dismissed the case. The Indians have said they will permanently remove the logo from their uniforms next season. The move came after decades of protests and complaints that the grinning, red-faced caricature is racist. The team has slowly moved away from the cartoonish image and now use a block “C” as their primary logo. The Indians will return to their regular uniforms when they play at Tampa Bay next week.

Norton City Police will aggressively ticket speeders next week along I-76. The Beacon Journal reports officers plan to stand on bridges above the interstate and use a speed gun to enforce the speed limit below. Violators will then be mailed $200 fines. The city began installing warning signs at entrance ramps Thursday. The speed limit is usually 65 mph, but it's been lowered to 55 due to construction. The speed enforcement begins Monday.

A state audit has found that 10 Portage County Sheriff's office employees improperly tallied more than $1,500 in travel funds while dining in restaurants last year. In a release, State Auditor Dave Yost’s office said more than $1,300 was spent by two employees during a two-week training course in Madison County. Seven employees account for the remaining $150 in extraneous purchases. Sheriff David Doak, who Yost’s office said was jointly liable for the spending, repaid the full amount to the county this past month. The Portage County Sheriff's requires employees to pay for their own meals if they decline food already provided.

Congressman, and Senate candidate Jim Renacci will speak at the Akron Press Club ahead of the November election. The Press Club said the Wadsworth Republican will speak at the Tangier Restaurant Oct. 9. Renacci is challenging incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown. Renacci weighed in on one of the questions dominating Senate confirmation hearings of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday. Renacci said Ohioans are more concerned about the about their economic insecurity than whether President Donald Trump has the power to pardon himself of wrongdoing. The comment came in a conference call with reporters.