Go for a Ride on Goodyear's Newest Blimp

When Goodyear christened Wingfoot Three on Thursday, it offered visitors an opportunity to take a ride in the airship. Being airborne in a blimp is quite a bit different than flying in any other type of aircraft. For one, the cabin is not pressurized and the windows actually open. But there are some familiar amenities on the blimp that frequent fliers will recognize. We're giving you a chance to go along for the ride on the blimp with WKSU's Mark Arehart and producer Joe Gunderman.