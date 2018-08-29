© 2020 WKSU
Community
The View Beyond Pluto
There's always so much going on in Northeast Ohio sports, much more than what can fit in our regular Wednesday conversations with Cleveland Plain Dealer sports writer Terry Pluto. Consider it overtime or extra innings.  This is the place to check out Amanda Rabinowitz's ongoing conversations with Terry that are just too good to miss!

The View Beyond Pluto: The Indians' Second Base Dilemma

WKSU | By Amanda Rabinowitz
Published August 29, 2018 at 10:26 AM EDT
2016-10-08_Jason_Kipnis.jpg
Wikimedia Commons
The Indians aren't sure what to do with struggling second baseman Jason Kipnis

Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis has long been a fan-favorite, but the team has developed a dilemma this season.

"Based on when he's healthy, he plays well. When's he not, he doesn't," WKSU commentator Terry Pluto said.

The 31-year-old Kipnis started out the season strong, coming into spring training by swinging home run after home run — a stark difference from his lacklaster season last year. But as the season progresses, Kipnis is struggling to keep a solid batting average.

In 2014, Kipnis signed a six-year, $52.5 million extension. He's set to make $13.5 million this season. 

Pluto said Indians manager Terry Francona isn't sure what to do, because he always protects his players. And, the idea of Kipnis changing positions creates other problems for the infield.

As for Pluto, he thinks it might be best to wait on Kipnis and give him some days off to let some other players, like Erik Gonzalez, get some playing time at second. 

