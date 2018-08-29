© 2020 WKSU
Inmates and Staff Taken to Hospital for Possible Drug Exposure at Chillicothe Prison

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 29, 2018 at 9:12 PM EDT
photo of prison
GTS
/
SHUTTERSTOCK
Several doses of the overdose-reversing drug Narcan were administered at the scene.

State authorities continue to investigate an apparent mass accidental drug overdose involving guards, nurses and inmates at a Chillicothe prison.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Robert Sellers said a total of 29 people were affected – 23 corrections officers, four nurses and two inmates. 

All who were exposed were treated on the scene and all but one inmate were transported to a hospital for evaluation. Sellers said all of the staff members are stable and some have been released from the hospital. There were no fatalities.

He said 31 inmates who were not affected were relocated to another part of the prison. 

Sellers said samples of the substance have been collected and are being tested so they can be identified. And as a precautionary measure, he said additional doses of the anti-opioid overdose drug, Narcan, have been supplied to the hospital.

He said the facility is secure and adds there is no safety threat to the public.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
