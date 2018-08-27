00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69ef90000WKSU undertakes a year-long examination of entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio with a 360-degree look at business creation in the region and examine the resources available to start-ups, the opportunities, and pitfalls in the local business climate. The project includes long-form features as part of WKSU's ongoing Exploradio series as well as entrepreneurship-themed news reports.00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69efb0000The Entrepreneurship Beat is produced with generous support from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation. Burton D. Morgan Foundation champions the entrepreneurial spirit, contributes to a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, and leads in the burgeoning field of entrepreneurship education. Read more about the project HERE.
Retirepreneur Encourages Baby Boomers to Become Entrepreneurs After Retirement
An Ohio-based startup is trying to encourage retiring baby boomers to pursue entrepreneurship.
Donna Kastner is the founder of Retirepreneur. It’s designed to help people in their 50s and 60s make the transition from a full-time job to a part-time gig.
Kastner said she’s trying to bring awareness to post-retirement entrepreneurship.
“Boomers have re-invented nearly every life stage we’ve moved through. Why would we stop now?" she said. "And the retirement path for our parents is not really there for us. We need to get a little more creative.”
Kastner hosts a podcast and monthly television show. She is holding a workshop this October in Hudson to help inspire aging entrepreneurs.