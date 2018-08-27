Retirepreneur Encourages Baby Boomers to Become Entrepreneurs After Retirement

An Ohio-based startup is trying to encourage retiring baby boomers to pursue entrepreneurship.

Donna Kastner is the founder of Retirepreneur. It’s designed to help people in their 50s and 60s make the transition from a full-time job to a part-time gig.

Kastner said she’s trying to bring awareness to post-retirement entrepreneurship.

“Boomers have re-invented nearly every life stage we’ve moved through. Why would we stop now?" she said. "And the retirement path for our parents is not really there for us. We need to get a little more creative.”

Kastner hosts a podcast and monthly television show. She is holding a workshop this October in Hudson to help inspire aging entrepreneurs.