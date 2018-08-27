© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Community

New Attempt to Help Residents Near Blossom Avoid Traffic Delays

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published August 27, 2018 at 12:28 PM EDT
photo of Blossom
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
Myers Farm, owned by Terry Myers, is just east of the main Blossom Music Center entrance on Steels Corners Road. Myers says traffic in the area can be so bad, he doesn't even go out on concert nights.

People who live near Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls may soon have some relief from traffic caused by concerts with a new city-issued car pass.

Blossom had previously issued passes that would hang from rearview mirrors, alerting deputies that they should let nearby residents proceed around traffic to get home.

Susie Vanaman lives just a few yards from the Northampton Road entrance, and says the old passes don’t always work that way.

“I actually got stopped. I sat for half an hour. When I got up to the intersection, my daughter and I are in the car we’re shaking the sign and everything and he stopped us and let the traffic go.”

Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters says he has okayed the plan for new resident placards with the Summit County Sherriff. He also plans to meet with officials from Blossom and LiveNation in October to discuss ways to improve traffic flow ahead of next season.

