OSU Trustees to Meet About Findings of Urban Meyer Investigation

Ohio State’s trustees are getting a rundown of what investigators found in their Urban Meyer probe. They’ll meet to discuss their next steps Wednesday.

The independent working group leading the investigation of Ohio State's head football coach concluded its work Sunday, and it’s presenting its findings to the trustees ahead of Wednesday's meeting.

That will convene in public, but Monday’s briefing and Wednesday’s deliberations will take place behind closed doors.

The investigation centers on a 2015 domestic violence incident involving one of Meyer’s assistant coaches. Meyer, at first, claimed ignorance of the allegations, but later said he knew and properly reported them at the time.

University President Michael Drake will announce his decision about the next steps after the meeting and "appropriate time" for consideration.