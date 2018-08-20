© 2020 WKSU
Group Touts Economic Benefit of Hunting in Ohio

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published August 20, 2018 at 8:28 PM EDT
photo of Tom Vorisek
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Tom Vorisek, co-chair of Hunting Works for Ohio, says the sport provides Ohioans with jobs and prosperity.

Wildlife, conservation, and outdoor sporting groups are uniting to promote the importance of hunting on Ohio’s economy. The coalition wants to raise awareness about aspects of hunting that seem to fly under the radar.

The new group, Hunting Works For Ohio, said hunters pour millions of dollars into the state’s economy for equipment, lodging, transportation, and much more.

The group’s co-chair Tom Vorisek, a former Ohio Wildlife Council member, said much of the fees associated with hunting wind up going towards conservation efforts and regulations.

“We are about wild places and wild things. And we do tremendous conservation work," he said. "We are an economic engine. We provide people with jobs and prosperity that cannot be replaced.”

Hunting Works For Ohio wants to create an outreach to also encourage younger children to spend more time outside.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.

