© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Akron Pride Prepares for Protestors, More Recycling and Many More People

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published August 20, 2018 at 5:11 AM EDT
photo of Orlando 49
AKRON PRIDE FEST
A travelling memorial commemorating the 49 people killed at the Pulse Night Club, 'Orlando 49,' will be on display at Akron Pride. Donations will also be accepted for Inspiration Orlando, a mural underway in Florida.

Akron’s second annual Pride Festival takes place this Saturday, and organizers are dealing with a number of challenges connected with the rapidly growing event.

Organizers of this year’s Pride Festival have had to start turning away vendors due to limited space in Hardesty Park. The steering committee is also expecting protestors – something that didn’t happen last year. A flyer has been circulating online asking for “Prayer Warriors” to surround the park.

Cindy Christman, chair of the festival’s Safety Committee, says she does not consider the flyer to be threatening.

“They’re encouraging other church-going people to come out and talk to people about the Bible. And certainly they can do that. They can do that in the park. They can do it around the park. Protests are legal, as long as you don’t cross that line and do an illegal event.”

Christman says they’re still looking for volunteers for this year’s festival.

One other change from last year is an increased focus on the festival’s recycling and waste reduction initiatives. Volunteers will be assisting people with putting trash into the correct bins.

Akron Pride Prepares for Protestors, More Recycling and Many More People
Cindy Christman on the Orlando art projects

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGqEy3Duf7Q

Tags

CommunityCindy ChristmanGert WilmsLGBTAkron PrideOrlando shootingAkron
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content