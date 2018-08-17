© 2020 WKSU
Community
The Entrepreneur Beat
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69ef90000WKSU undertakes a year-long examination of entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio with a 360-degree look at business creation in the region and examine the resources available to start-ups, the opportunities, and pitfalls in the local business climate. The project includes long-form features as part of WKSU's ongoing Exploradio series as well as entrepreneurship-themed news reports.00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69efb0000The Entrepreneurship Beat is produced with generous support from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation. Burton D. Morgan Foundation champions the entrepreneurial spirit, contributes to a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, and leads in the burgeoning field of entrepreneurship education. Read more about the project HERE.

Skunkwerkz to Bring Virtual Reality and Stop Motion Animation to Akron

Published August 17, 2018 at 7:08 PM EDT
1 of 2
With the launch of Skunkwerkz, Eric Vaughn hopes virtual reality technology will help Akron flourish.
2 of 2

An Akron business owner thinks his company could be a leading force in the virtual reality industry.
 
Eric Vaughn is the owner of the production studio Red Point Digital, which is launching Skunkwerkz that will specialize in VR and stop motion animation.
 
Vaughn wants to use VR technology to keep people in Northeast Ohio and bring in talent from other states.
“By creating an entity that has a worldwide focus on where we think that we can make an impact, that’s naturally going to bring a lot of notoriety and jobs in the creative field, right here in Akron, Ohio. We’re very ambitious about this,” he said.

Vaughn worked as a producer in California before relocating to Akron. He’s partnering with a University of Akron visual design professor.
 
Skunkwerkz also hopes to educate high school students about VR and provide opportunities for them to attend workshops at the studio.
 

