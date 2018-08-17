Akron Tests New Bike Lane On Exchange Street

The city of Akron is testing a new bike lane on Exchange Street to make traveling safer for bikers and pedestrians.

The temporary bike lane is in front of the University of Akron’s residence halls on Exchange.

Darryl Kleinhenz, a planner with the Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study, said the lane’s use will be monitored and then it will be decided if the land will become a permanent.

“The idea and the goal of this whole concept is to slow down traffic through that corridor just to a point where maybe students feel more safer,” he said.

Kleinhenz said the lanes are marked with bright green paint and a beige painted buffer lane.

Visitors are welcome to test the lane Friday during a Bike Party Celebration from 6:30 to 10:00 p.m.