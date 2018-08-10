© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Ohio Legal Aid Societies Form Alliance to Assist Low-Income Communities

Published August 10, 2018 at 7:19 PM EDT
picture of Ohio
Creative Commons
Ohio's legal aid societies are partnering to help low-income communities.

Ohio’s nonprofit legal aid societies are teaming up to provide more legal services to low-income residents. 
 
The Alliance of Ohio Legal Aids will coordinate the sharing of resources. It will also help facilitate regular dialogue about emerging issues and financial opportunities for the agencies.
 
Colleen Cotter, executive director of the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland, said money can be a barrier to justice. She hopes the alliance will help alleviate that.
 
"We all serve our local communities, but we also address statewide issues that are affecting low-income communities throughout the state," she said. "When we stand unified together to address these issues, we're much stronger for it."  

Eleven legal aid societies, including Cleveland and Akron, across the state are a part of the alliance. 
 

Tags

CommunityOhioLegal aidlow-income communitiesColleen CotterLegal Aid Society of Cleveland