The Entrepreneur Beat
00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69ef90000WKSU undertakes a year-long examination of entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio with a 360-degree look at business creation in the region and examine the resources available to start-ups, the opportunities, and pitfalls in the local business climate. The project includes long-form features as part of WKSU's ongoing Exploradio series as well as entrepreneurship-themed news reports.00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69efb0000The Entrepreneurship Beat is produced with generous support from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation. Burton D. Morgan Foundation champions the entrepreneurial spirit, contributes to a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, and leads in the burgeoning field of entrepreneurship education. Read more about the project HERE.

'Brunch With Bosses' to Connect Aspiring and Successful Entrepreneurs in Cleveland

Published August 10, 2018 at 8:41 AM EDT
Women talking
Maria Sharp
/
Maria Sharp Photography
Your Local Girl Gang encourages female entrepreneurs to succeed.

Clevelanders who are interested in starting businesses have an opportunity to learn from successful entrepreneurs next month.

Your Local Girl Gang, an online directory of women-owned businesses in Northeast Ohio, is hosting “Brunch with Bosses” Aug. 20 at LimeLight CoWorking in Cleveland. It will feature a panel of female business owners and local vendors.

"Brunch with Bosses" founder Maria LeFebre hopes the event inspires men and women alike to grow their businesses and connect with others in the area.

“Our networking events don’t even feel like networking because you’re just walking up and introducing yourself," she said. "Everyone’s there for the same reason: to connect and figure out how they can partner and just support each other so they’re just really fun events.”

LeFebre said the event is open to anybody interested who's interested in entrepreneurship.

Tags

Communityentrepreneurship and innovationfemale entrepreneursLimelightYour Local Girl GangMaria LeFebreBrunch with Bossesnetworking
