Morning Headlines: Special Elections in Ohio, Akron-Canton Names Next Head

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, August 8, 2017:

Special election today in Ohio

Akron-Canton names new airport head

Akron Schools would welcome visit by first lady

Exchange program looking for host families

Timken Foundation gives big to Akron Children’s Hospital

Euclid Council approves lakefront trail

Indians blank Twins

Former Browns GM dies

Special election today in Ohio

A Democrat is within striking distance of winning a congressional race in central Ohio today for an open seat that has been reliably Republican for more than three decades. Both national parties are focusing on the contest for clues to whether Democrats will retake the U.S. House in November. Troy Balderson, a two-term Republican state senator, is working to retain GOP control of the 12th District. He faces Democrat Danny O'Connor, the Franklin County recorder, whose fundraising outpaced Balderson's during the most recent reporting period by nearly four times.

Akron-Canton names new airport head

Akron-Canton Airport has named its next President and CEO. The board has approved the hiring of Ren Camacho, who’s currently with Cleveland’s Department of Port Control which, among other things, oversees Cleveland Hopkins and Burke Lakefront. Camacho starts the beginning of October and will replace long-time head Rick McQueen who’s retiring at the end of the year.

Akron Schools would welcome visit by first lady

President Trump may not have anything nice to say about LeBron James these days, but the Akron Public Schools says it would be open to having the first lady visit the school James helped launch. A spokeswoman for Melania Trump says “It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation and just as she always has, the first lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children today.” The statement goes on to say that the first lady would be open to visiting the I Promise school. Akron Schools district spokesman Mark Williamson tells the Akron Beacon Journal there are no plans underway for a visit, but it would be open to having her. The president belittled James in a series of tweets over the weekend following James appearance on CNN about the new school.

Exchange program looking for host families

A program that places international exchange students with American families is scrambling to place several students a week ahead of their arrival. The Akron Beacon Journal reports International Cultural Exchange Services is looking to place 100 students from 70 countries. Three of them have asked to be placed in Northeast Ohio. Students are typically here for ten months and attend a local high school for the whole year. A local coordinator for the group says it’s not unusual to have this many students still waiting to be placed and attributes it to a number of factors including the economy and some of the challenges facing the individual students. Anyone interested any being a host can get more info at www.icesusa.org.

Timken Foundation gives big to Akron Children’s Hospital

The Timken Foundation is giving Akron Children’s Hospital one-and-a-half million dollars towards a new health center in North Canton. Akron Children’s announced the new facility last year, which would provide primary pediatric care and other specialty practices. The Timken grant would go towards the purchase of medical equipment, security systems and to furnish exam rooms and waiting areas. The center is expected to open early next year.

Euclid Council approves lakefront trail

Euclid City Council has voted to build a lakefront trail made possible by its deal to pay for erosion control. Cleveland.com reports council voted 5-2 to spend nearly seven million dollars to build the western half of the three-quarter of a mile trail. The website reports the project is significant because of property owners agreeing to allow public access to the waterfront in exchange for public financing for erosion control The city has already raised $5 million for the project and agreed last night to issue a $2 million dollar bond to cover the rest.

Indians blank Twins

Trevor Bauer struck out 11 and allowed three hits in six shutout innings, and the Cleveland Indians hit four home runs in routing the Minnesota Twins 10-0. Bauer (11-6) has 206 strikeouts this season, one behind Boston's Chris Sale for the AL lead.

Former Browns GM dies

Tom Heckert, a former personnel executive for the Denver Broncos who also served stints as general manager for the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles, has died following a long illness. Heckert stepped away from the Broncos after last season after being diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare disease that affects the heart, kidney, liver and other organs. He was 51.