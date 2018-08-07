© 2020 WKSU
Cleveland RTA Won't Have Tax Levy on November Ballot, But It Will Try for 2019

WKSU | By Elizabeth Miller
Published August 7, 2018 at 8:52 PM EDT
Picture of a Cleveland RTA bus
KEVIN NIEDERMIER
/
WKSU
Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins introduced a resolution that, if passed, would've put a sales tax levy for the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority on this fall's ballot, but the measure failed because of lack of support from board members.

You won’t be seeing a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority tax levy on your ballot this fall. The transit authority's board of trustees decided the financial need is there, but the time isn’t right.

Despite concerned comments from all present board members, board member and Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins introduced a resolution that would put a sales tax levy to benefit RTA on the November ballot.

The motioned failed to garner support from board members.

Several board members, including Karen Gabriel Moss, said they were not ready to put the tax increase before voters.

"To put it before the whole county, I think we need to have our house in order. To be honest, I don’t think we have our house in order," she said.

Marvin Ranaldson, of Clevelanders for Public Transit, worries about RTA’s funding future.

"We’re just disappointed. Disappointed that after all this time and all this talk, that they decided to do nothing, which is basically what they have been doing for the last two years," he said.

But Ranaldson remains hopeful. Both he and RTA anticipate a tax levy on the ballot in 2019.

