Morning Headlines: OSU Hires Firm for Meyer Investigation, Thomas Wins Bridgestone

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, August 6, 2018

Ohio State is turning to an outside law firm to investigate what coach Urban Meyer knew and did about domestic abuse accusations against a former assistant. The university says the process is expected to be completed within two weeks. The school issued a statement saying the trustees' committee formed to coordinate the investigation had an initial meeting and has hired the firm Debevoise & Plimpton. Mary Jo White, the former head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a former U.S. Attorney, is leading the investigation, the university said. Any decisions resulting from the investigation will be made by Ohio State President Michael Drake in consultation with university trustees.

Justin Thomas was in full control at the Bridgestone Invitational to the end. He had a four-shot lead and faced a 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole that would only determine his margin of victory. Tiger Woods was never in the picture. Woods made two double bogeys and three bogeys on the back nine and salvaged a 73 to finish 15 shots behind. This was the final Bridgestone Invitational to be played at Akron’s Firestone Country Club. The tournament will be replaced next year by a stop on the seniors’ tour.

An attorney for the mothers of three transgender teens in Ohio says in a federal lawsuit that a county judge has shown a disturbing pattern and practice of not allowing transgender children to legally change their names and violates their constitutional right to equal protection. The lawsuit names Joseph Kirby, the Probate and Juvenile Court judge in Warren County near Cincinnati. The lawsuit said Kirby refused to grant transgender teens name changes this year because they are minors. The only approval for a transgender minor this year in Warren County came from a court magistrate. All three teens have been receiving therapy and medical treatment for gender dysphoria with their doctors fully supporting their name changes.

An Ohio prosecutor says a new Catholic Church ruling stating the death penalty is always inadmissible hasn't changed his stance that it is sometimes necessary to seek the death sentence. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters is currently seeking the death penalty in the resentencing case of a convicted serial killer. He tells the Cincinnati Enquirer he long ago reconciled his faith with the idea that the death sentence should be sought in certain cases. In a new policy published last week, Pope Francis changed the Catholic Church's teaching on the death penalty saying it was now stringently against the death penalty with no exceptions.

West Virginia native Randy Moss arrived at a mall not far from his hometown to show off his Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket and meet fans. Hundreds of people came to the Charleston Town Center mall yesterday to greet Moss, a day after his enshrinement in the Hall of Fame in Canton. He told the crowd, "I wanted to bring this hall of fame jacket back to the state of West Virginia to let you all know anything that you put your heart to, it can happen and dreams do come true."

Jose Ramirez hit a three-run homer, rookie Shane Bieber picked up his sixth win and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Los Angeles Angels 4-3. Ramirez's home run came in the first inning - his 33rd of the season.

A source tells the Associated Press the Cavs will acquire forward Sam Dekker in a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers. The teams are still finalizing terms of the deal. The 6-foot-7 Dekker averaged 4.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and just 12.1 minutes last season.

The Browns have traded disappointing wide receiver Corey Coleman to the Buffalo Bills for an undisclosed draft pick. Coleman has not lived up to expectations since being drafted with the No. 15 overall pick in 2016 and the Browns decided to get something for him while they could. Coleman has been slowed by injuries over his first two seasons, but his tenure in Cleveland will be remembered for a drop in the fourth quarter of last season's finale, sealing the Browns' 0-16 finish.